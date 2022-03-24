Goa Shipyard Limited Invites Applications For Over 250 Posts, Know When & How To Apply

Goa Shipyard Recruitment: Goa Shipyard Limited, through a notification has announced that it is inviting applications from candidates for Structural Fitter & other posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and details here. They will have to apply online at the official website of Goa Shipyard on goashipyard.in by following the steps mentioned below. A total of 253 posts will be filled in the organisation and the last date to apply for the posts is April 28, 2022. Check important dates, recruitment details and steps to apply here.
Goa shipyard limited recruitment: Check important dates here
- Online applications will begin from March 29, 2022
- The deadline to submit online applications will be April 28, 2022 (till 17:00 hrs)
- Last date for receipt of hard copies of online application along with the relevant documents and Original Demand Draft at Goa Shipyard Limited is May 9, 2022
Check Vacancy Details Here
- Structural Fitter: 34 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 21 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding): 21 Posts
- Unskilled: 20 Posts
- Electronic Mechanic: 16 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Electrical): 15 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Mechanical): 12 Posts
- Welder: 12 Posts
- Electrical Mechanic: 11 Posts
- 3G Welder: 10 Posts
- Yard Assistant: 10 Posts
- Trainee Welder: 10 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Stores - Mechanical): 8 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Stores - Electrical): 7 Posts
- Office Assistant: 7 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electrical): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electronics): 5 Posts
- Technical Assistant (Electronics): 5 Posts
- Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit): 4 Posts
- Cook: 4 Posts
- Trainee General Fitter: 3 Posts
- Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical): 2 Posts
- Plumber: 2 Posts
- Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: 2 Posts
- Civil Assistant: 2 Posts
- Mobile crane operator: 1 Post
- Printer cum Record Keeper: 1 Post
- Medical Laboratory Technician: 1 Post
- Store Assistant: 1 Post
- Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator): 1 Post
Check application fee details here
Official notification reads, "An application fee in the form of Demand Draft of ₹ 200/- (Non-Refundable) in favor of “Goa Shipyard Limited” payable at Vasco-da-Gama, Goa is to be submitted per application. Application without prescribed fees shall be liable for rejection. No fee is to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government of India rules. No fee is required to be paid by internal candidates who apply for the said post."
Here is how to apply
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website goashipyard.in
- On the homepage, click on whats new section and then click on the recruitment link
- Enter the required details for registration and then log in
- Application form will be displayed on screen, fill in the details
- Attach required documents and submit the form
- Take a printout or downloadthe confirmation page for future reference
Official notification reads, "The candidates may note that the applications are to be made only through online application system as per the instructions given. Applications made in any other manner shall not be considered and shall be summarily rejected. Management will not be responsible for any application which is not received through online system. After completion of online registration and entering all the details, the candidates are required to take print out of online application form, attach all the relevant documents and post the same along with the Original Demand Draft to Goa Shipyard Limited."