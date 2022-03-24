Goa Shipyard Limited Invites Applications For Over 250 Posts, Know When & How To Apply

Goa Shipyard Recruitment: Goa Shipyard Limited, through a notification has announced that it is inviting applications from candidates for Structural Fitter & other posts. Interested candidates can check eligibility and details here. They will have to apply online at the official website of Goa Shipyard on goashipyard.in by following the steps mentioned below. A total of 253 posts will be filled in the organisation and the last date to apply for the posts is April 28, 2022. Check important dates, recruitment details and steps to apply here.

Goa shipyard limited recruitment: Check important dates here

Online applications will begin from March 29, 2022

The deadline to submit online applications will be April 28, 2022 (till 17:00 hrs)

Last date for receipt of hard copies of online application along with the relevant documents and Original Demand Draft at Goa Shipyard Limited is May 9, 2022

Check Vacancy Details Here

Structural Fitter: 34 Posts

Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 21 Posts

Technical Assistant (Shipbuilding): 21 Posts

Unskilled: 20 Posts

Electronic Mechanic: 16 Posts

Technical Assistant (Electrical): 15 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Mechanical): 12 Posts

Welder: 12 Posts

Electrical Mechanic: 11 Posts

3G Welder: 10 Posts

Yard Assistant: 10 Posts

Trainee Welder: 10 Posts

Technical Assistant (Stores - Mechanical): 8 Posts

Technical Assistant (Stores - Electrical): 7 Posts

Office Assistant: 7 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electrical): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Commercial - Electronics): 5 Posts

Technical Assistant (Electronics): 5 Posts

Office Assistant (Finance / Internal Audit): 4 Posts

Cook: 4 Posts

Trainee General Fitter: 3 Posts

Junior Instructor (Apprentices) (Mechanical): 2 Posts

Plumber: 2 Posts

Refrigeration & AC Mechanic: 2 Posts

Civil Assistant: 2 Posts

Mobile crane operator: 1 Post

Printer cum Record Keeper: 1 Post

Medical Laboratory Technician: 1 Post

Store Assistant: 1 Post

Asst Superintendent (Hindi Translator): 1 Post

Check application fee details here

Official notification reads, "An application fee in the form of Demand Draft of ₹ 200/- (Non-Refundable) in favor of “Goa Shipyard Limited” payable at Vasco-da-Gama, Goa is to be submitted per application. Application without prescribed fees shall be liable for rejection. No fee is to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per Government of India rules. No fee is required to be paid by internal candidates who apply for the said post."

Here is how to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website goashipyard.in

On the homepage, click on whats new section and then click on the recruitment link

Enter the required details for registration and then log in

Application form will be displayed on screen, fill in the details

Attach required documents and submit the form

Take a printout or downloadthe confirmation page for future reference