Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Deputy Manager & Other Posts

Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from applicants for the Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager posts. The application process is underway and candidates can apply till April 22 by submitting the application form along with the required documents. Candidates must be aware that May 4 is the last date for submission of hard copies of the Online Application along with the relevant documents and Original Demand Draft at Goa Shipyard Limited. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 vacancies in the different departments will be filled in the organization.

Goa Shipyard Limited application fee

The application fee for all candidates is Rs 500. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen categories are exempted from payment of the application fee and they can apply for free.

Candidates must be aware that they need to submit the application fee in the form of a Demand Draft in the favor of "Goa Shipyard Limited" payable at Vasco-da-Gama, as per the official notice.

Goa Shipyard Limited: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of Goa Shipyard at goa shipyard. in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the career tab

Step 3: Click the link 'GSL Careers'

Step 4: Next, click on the Apply Now link

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Upload all the required documents

Step 8: Take a printout of the copy for future reference.

The online application form must be printed and attached with hard copies of all relevant documents in support of age, experience, qualification, category, and other relevant documents as applicable, along with the original Demand Draft, and post it to CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802.