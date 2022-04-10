Goa Shipyard Limited Recruitment: Vacancy Open For Deputy Manager & Other Posts

Quick links:
Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Goa Shipyard Limited has invited applications from applicants for the Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager posts. The application process is underway and candidates can apply till April 22 by submitting the application form along with the required documents. Candidates must be aware that May 4 is the last date for submission of hard copies of the Online Application along with the relevant documents and Original Demand Draft at Goa Shipyard Limited. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 11 vacancies in the different departments will be filled in the organization.
The online application form must be printed and attached with hard copies of all relevant documents in support of age, experience, qualification, category, and other relevant documents as applicable, along with the original Demand Draft, and post it to CGM (HR&A), HR Department, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco-Da-Gama, Goa – 403802.