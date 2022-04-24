GPSSB Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Over 3,000 Female Health Worker Posts

GPSSB Recruitment 2022: In a recent move, the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board, also known as GPSSB, has announced that it will be selecting eligible candidates for the post of Female Health Worker (FHW). Candidates who are interested in applying can check eligibility and other details here. They will have to apply online at gpssb.gujarat.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that through this recruitment drive, over three thousand vacancies will be filled by the Board. The application window has not been activated yet and is scheduled to be activated on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The deadline to apply is scheduled to end on May 10, 2022. The vacancy details, list of important dates, age limit, eligibility, and other details can be checked here.

GPSSB FHW Recruitment 2022: Check list of important dates here

The online application link will be activated on April 26, 2022

The deadline to apply is May 10, 2022

The exam date has not been announced yet

GPSSB Female Health Worker: Check vacancy details here

Vacancy: For Female Health Worker, there are 3137 posts

Candidates should possess for Female Health Worker’s Basic Training Course (NMC, Computer Knowledge). Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years whereas the upper age limit is 41 years

Follow these steps to apply for GPSSB Female Health Worker (FHW) Recruitment 2022