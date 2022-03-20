Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 8000+ Posts; See How To Apply

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: The Women and Child Development Department of Gujarat have announced vacancies for Anganwadi Workers. Interested candidates can apply for various vacancies by visiting the official website HRMS: hrms.gujarat.gov.in/. According to the official notice released by HRMS, there are over 8000 vacancies that are yet to be filled through this recruitment campaign.
Candidates must take note that April 4, 2022, is the last date to apply. To apply for the various posts of Anganwadi worker, helper, and Anganwadi supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department, candidates must hold a pass degree in classes 7th, 8th, 10th, or 10th +2 from a recognized board or institution. Applicants aged between 18 and 33 years are eligible to apply, while there is age relaxation for reserved category candidates. The selection of the candidates will be based on three procedures: the first written examination, the second document verification round, and the personal interview.
- Last Date of Submission of Application Form
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details
- Rajkot - 318
- Rajkot Urban - 56
- Bhavnagar - 388
- Surat - 215
- Surat Urban - 177
- Vadodara - 236
- Vadodara Urban - 76
- Jamnagar - 213
- Kheda - 239
- Ahmadabad Urban - 354
- Ahmadabad - 296
- Tapi - 146
- Valsad - 304
- Aravalli - 145
- Banaskantha - 577
- Bharuch - 250
- Amreli - 343
- Bhavnagar - 338
- Gandhi Nagar - 191
- Kachchh - 564
- Botad - 84
- Dahod - 297
- Chhota Udepur - 146
- Devbhumi Dwarka - 194
- Gir Somnath - 125
- Junagadh Urban - 49
- Mahisagar - 129
- Kheda - 239
- Mahesana - 472
- Dang - 56
- Narmada - 102
- Navsari - 185
- Patan - 288
- Morbi - 244
- Panchmahal - 231
- Porbandar - 90
- Sabarkantha - 222
- Surendranagar - 281
Here's direct link to check Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE
Gujarat Anganwadi recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply
- Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of EMRS Gujarat (hrms.gujarat.gov.in).
- Step 2: Then, click on "Apply Online" under the Women's and Child Development Department.
- Step 3: Fill out the application form by entering all your personal information.
- Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button to proceed.
- Step 5: Take a printout of the application after the final submission.
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative