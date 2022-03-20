Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 8000+ Posts; See How To Apply

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022: The Women and Child Development Department of Gujarat have announced vacancies for Anganwadi Workers. Interested candidates can apply for various vacancies by visiting the official website HRMS: hrms.gujarat.gov.in/. According to the official notice released by HRMS, there are over 8000 vacancies that are yet to be filled through this recruitment campaign.

Candidates must take note that April 4, 2022, is the last date to apply. To apply for the various posts of Anganwadi worker, helper, and Anganwadi supervisor under the Women and Child Development Department, candidates must hold a pass degree in classes 7th, 8th, 10th, or 10th +2 from a recognized board or institution. Applicants aged between 18 and 33 years are eligible to apply, while there is age relaxation for reserved category candidates. The selection of the candidates will be based on three procedures: the first written examination, the second document verification round, and the personal interview.

Events Date Notification Date March 17, 2022 Last Date of Submission of Application Form April 4, 2022

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy details

Rajkot - 318

Rajkot Urban - 56

Bhavnagar - 388

Surat - 215

Surat Urban - 177

Vadodara - 236

Vadodara Urban - 76

Jamnagar - 213

Kheda - 239

Ahmadabad Urban - 354

Ahmadabad - 296

Tapi - 146

Valsad - 304

Aravalli - 145

Banaskantha - 577

Bharuch - 250

Amreli - 343

Gandhi Nagar - 191

Kachchh - 564

Botad - 84

Dahod - 297

Chhota Udepur - 146

Devbhumi Dwarka - 194

Gir Somnath - 125

Junagadh Urban - 49

Mahisagar - 129

Mahesana - 472

Dang - 56

Narmada - 102

Navsari - 185

Patan - 288

Morbi - 244

Panchmahal - 231

Porbandar - 90

Sabarkantha - 222

Surendranagar - 281

Here's direct link to check Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment Notification - CLICK HERE

Gujarat Anganwadi recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website of EMRS Gujarat (hrms.gujarat.gov.in).

Step 2: Then, click on "Apply Online" under the Women's and Child Development Department.

Step 3: Fill out the application form by entering all your personal information.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button to proceed.

Step 5: Take a printout of the application after the final submission.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative