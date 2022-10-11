Gujarat Govt To Release Notice For 2,600 Teaching Assistant Posts; See Key Details Here

Gujarat Recruitment 2022: The Gujarat government is going to recruit a total of 2600 teaching assistant candidates. As per reports, the recruitment notification is expected to be released by the state government sometime soon, and after that, the application process for the same will begin. The Minister of Education, Science, and Technology, Govt. of Gujarat, Jitu Vaghani, confirmed the news by sharing a post on Twitter that read, "State government's decision to recruit 2,600 teaching assistants."

According to reports, out of the total 2600 posts, 1000 teaching assistant posts will be filled for Classes 1 to 5 and 1600 posts for Classes 6 to 8. for 1600 posts, 750 posts for math-science, 250 for other languages, and 600 for social science subjects. Also, the state government has decided to give 5 percent extra marks to widowed women candidates in this recruitment process. Once the application gets started, candidates will be able to apply for the teaching assistants vacancies by following the below given step-by-step process.

Gujarat Recruitment 2022: here's how to apply for teaching assistants posts

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website of the Gujarat government.

Step 2: Then, search for the link that reads, "Teacher Recruitment 2022."

Step 3: Candidates must then complete the registration process.

Step 4: Click on the application form.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 6: Candidates are then required to pay the application fee (if asked).

Step 7: Finally, print the document for future reference.

Image: PTI/ Representative