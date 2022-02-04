Last Updated:

Gujarat HC Invites Applications For 219 Civil Judge Posts; Here's How To Apply By March 2

Gujarat High Court through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for 219 Civil Judge posts. Interested candidates can check vacancy details here

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Gujarat

Image: Shutterstock


Gujarat High Court is inviting applications for the post of Civil Judge and the deadline to apply for the same is March 2. It is to mention that the application link was activated on February 3. Interested candidates can check eligibility, salary, and other details here.

Moreover, the minimum required eligibility is that candidates should hold a requisite qualification of a degree in law from a recognised university. The recruitment drive aims to select candidates for 219 regular vacancies  (existing & future). However, the official notice reads, "The High Court reserves its right to alter the number of vacancies notified." Important dates and steps to apply for Civil Judge posts Gujarat are mentioned here.

Civil Judge Gujarat HC Recruitment: Check important dates here

  • Application link has been activated on February 3
  • Deadline to submit application is March 2
  • Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) will be conducted on May 15
  • Main Written Examination will be conducted on July 17
  • Viva­ Voce Test (Oral Interview) will be conducted on October 9

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Age Limit and Selection Process

Candidate belonging to  General Category must not have crossed the age of 35 years. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, declared as such by the Government of Gujarat, as well as Disabled Persons (PH) & Ex­-Servicemen, must not have completed 38 years of age. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and viva voce. 

Here is how to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022

  • Go to the official Gujarat HC website - hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in 
  • On the homepage, go to ‘Job Applications’.  
  • A drop-down menu will appear, click on ‘Apply Now’. 
  • After being redirected to another page, click on the ‘Apply Now’ button in front of “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2022)” 
  • Fill in your application carefully and submit it. Take its print-out for future reference. 

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Check application fee

Official notification reads, "The candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay Examination Fees of  Rs.1000/­ plus Bank Charges whereas Rs.500/­ plus Bank Charges are required to be paid by the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Physically   Disabled Persons (PH) and Ex­Servicemen Categories via “Print Application / Pay Fee” Button through SBI e­Pay, provided on the webpage of HC­OJAS Portal hc­ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

READ | Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply extended till Feb 3
READ | NHPC JE Recruitment 2022: Apply now for 133 Junior Engineer posts
READ | RSMSSB Computer Teacher Recruitment: Over 10,000 vacancies notified
READ | NLC India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 550 posts; Check direct link here
READ | BEL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 247 Trainee Engineer & other posts; Check details
Tags: Gujarat, Gujarat HC, Civil Judge Gujarat
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND