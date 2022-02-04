Gujarat HC Invites Applications For 219 Civil Judge Posts; Here's How To Apply By March 2

Gujarat High Court is inviting applications for the post of Civil Judge and the deadline to apply for the same is March 2. It is to mention that the application link was activated on February 3. Interested candidates can check eligibility, salary, and other details here.

Moreover, the minimum required eligibility is that candidates should hold a requisite qualification of a degree in law from a recognised university. The recruitment drive aims to select candidates for 219 regular vacancies (existing & future). However, the official notice reads, "The High Court reserves its right to alter the number of vacancies notified." Important dates and steps to apply for Civil Judge posts Gujarat are mentioned here.

Civil Judge Gujarat HC Recruitment: Check important dates here

Application link has been activated on February 3

Deadline to submit application is March 2

Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) will be conducted on May 15

Main Written Examination will be conducted on July 17

Viva­ Voce Test (Oral Interview) will be conducted on October 9

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Age Limit and Selection Process

Candidate belonging to General Category must not have crossed the age of 35 years. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, declared as such by the Government of Gujarat, as well as Disabled Persons (PH) & Ex­-Servicemen, must not have completed 38 years of age. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and viva voce.

Here is how to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022

Go to the official Gujarat HC website - hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

On the homepage, go to ‘Job Applications’.

A drop-down menu will appear, click on ‘Apply Now’.

After being redirected to another page, click on the ‘Apply Now’ button in front of “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2022)”

Fill in your application carefully and submit it. Take its print-out for future reference.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Check application fee