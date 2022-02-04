Gujarat HC Invites Applications For 219 Civil Judge Posts; Here's How To Apply By March 2

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Gujarat High Court is inviting applications for the post of Civil Judge and the deadline to apply for the same is March 2. It is to mention that the application link was activated on February 3. Interested candidates can check eligibility, salary, and other details here.
Moreover, the minimum required eligibility is that candidates should hold a requisite qualification of a degree in law from a recognised university. The recruitment drive aims to select candidates for 219 regular vacancies (existing & future). However, the official notice reads, "The High Court reserves its right to alter the number of vacancies notified." Important dates and steps to apply for Civil Judge posts Gujarat are mentioned here.
Candidate belonging to General Category must not have crossed the age of 35 years. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes or Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, declared as such by the Government of Gujarat, as well as Disabled Persons (PH) & Ex-Servicemen, must not have completed 38 years of age. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and viva voce.
Official notification reads, "The candidates belonging to General Category are required to pay Examination Fees of Rs.1000/ plus Bank Charges whereas Rs.500/ plus Bank Charges are required to be paid by the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Physically Disabled Persons (PH) and ExServicemen Categories via “Print Application / Pay Fee” Button through SBI ePay, provided on the webpage of HCOJAS Portal hcojas.gujarat.gov.in.