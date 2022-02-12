Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Apply For 219 Civil Judge Posts; Here's Direct Link

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: The Gujarat High Court is recruiting eligible candidates for the post of civil judges. Interested candidates can present their candidature for the posts by visiting the official website of the High Court of Gujrat at hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates must note that the online submission of the application started on February 3 and the last date to submit the application is March 2, 2022. The tentative date for the preliminary examination is Sunday, May 15, and the main examination is set to take place on July 17. The Viva-voce Test (oral interview) will be conducted on October 9.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 219 vacancies will be filled in the organization, out of which 112 vacancies are for the general category, 15 vacancies are for the SC category, 33 vacancies are for the ST category. A total of 59 vacancies are for the socially and educationally backward classes, and 9 vacancies are for the physically disabled. Check key details below.

Gujarat Civil Judge Recruitment: Restrictions on Age | Application Fees

Candidates aged above 35 years are not allowed to apply for the posts.

The application fee for the general category is Rs 1000.

Candidates belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, socially and educationally backward classes, physically disabled persons (PH), and ex-serviceman categories have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2022: Here's direct link to apply - CLICK HERE

Gujarat High Court Recruitment Advertisement Notification - CLICK HERE

Gujarat HC recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website: hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link that says "Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge (2022) (2-March-2022)."

Step 3: Navigate to the online application page and complete the form.

Step 4: Complete the application form and submit it with the application fee.

Step 5: Create a backup copy for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative