Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 1778 Assistant Vacancies

Gujarat High Court Recruitment: Application begins for the post of assistant in Subordinate courts in the state of Gujarat for direct recruitment.

Nandini Verma
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023

Gujarat High Court has invited online applications for the post of assistant in Subordinate courts in the state of Gujarat for direct recruitment. There are a total of 1778 vacancies. The online application begins on April 28. The last date to apply is May 19. Aspirants can apply online at https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ or https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/. 

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 Details

  • Starting Date for Submission of Online Application - April 28
  • Closing Date for submission of On-line Application - May 19 (11.59 pm)
  • Tentative Schedule of Examination / Test Elimination Test (Objective Type – MCQs) - June 26
  • Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type) - August 2023
  • Practical / Skill (Typing) Test - October 2023
  • Pay Scale- Pay Matrix of ₹19,900- 63,200/

Read Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification here

Vacancy Details

  • General- 786 vacancies
  • SC - 112 vacancies
  • ST - 323 vacancies
  • SEBC - 402 vacancies
  • EWS - 155 vacancies
  • Total- 1778 vacancies

Required Educational Qualification

  • Candidates should have a bachelor's degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational Institution recognized as such or declared as deemed University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.
  • They should have a typing speed of 5000 Key depression on a computer in English and/or Gujarati.
  • Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential as per Government Resolution No.CRR-10-2007-120320-G.5 dtd.13/08/2008.
  • Sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati, and Hindi.
  • Age Limit- 21- 35 years

Direct link to apply online 

Selection Process

  1. Candidates will have to clear a preliminary test of 100 marks. It will comprise objective-type questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes. 
  2. A main exam of 60 marks with descriptive answer type questions will be held for those who clear prelims test 
  3. A Practical / Skill Test (Typing Test) of 10 minutes for 40 marks will also be held. 

 

