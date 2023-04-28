Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 1778 Assistant Vacancies

Gujarat High Court has invited online applications for the post of assistant in Subordinate courts in the state of Gujarat for direct recruitment. There are a total of 1778 vacancies. The online application begins on April 28. The last date to apply is May 19. Aspirants can apply online at https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ or https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 Details

Starting Date for Submission of Online Application - April 28

Closing Date for submission of On-line Application - May 19 (11.59 pm)

Tentative Schedule of Examination / Test Elimination Test (Objective Type – MCQs) - June 26

Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type) - August 2023

Practical / Skill (Typing) Test - October 2023

Pay Scale- Pay Matrix of ₹19,900- 63,200/

Read Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023 Notification here

Vacancy Details

General- 786 vacancies

SC - 112 vacancies

ST - 323 vacancies

SEBC - 402 vacancies

EWS - 155 vacancies

Total- 1778 vacancies

Required Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a bachelor's degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational Institution recognized as such or declared as deemed University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.

They should have a typing speed of 5000 Key depression on a computer in English and/or Gujarati.

Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential as per Government Resolution No.CRR-10-2007-120320-G.5 dtd.13/08/2008.

Sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati, and Hindi.

Age Limit- 21- 35 years

Selection Process