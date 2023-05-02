Last Updated:

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 78 Assistant, Cashier Posts

Gujarat High Court Recruitment: GHC has invited online applications for 78 posts of assistant and cashier for industrial courts and labour courts in the state.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
gujarat high court recruitment

Image: Unsplash


Gujarat High Court has invited online applications for the post of assistant and cashier for industrial courts and labour courts in the state. There are a total of 78 vacancies. The online application began on May 1. The last date to apply is May 22. Aspirants can apply online at https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ or https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/. 

Direct link to apply online.

Essential Qualification

  • Bachelor's Degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational Institution recognized as such or declared as deemed University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.
  • Typing Speed of 5000 Key depression on computer in English and/or Gujarati.
  • Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential as per Government Resolution No.CRR-10-2007-120320-G.5 dtd.13/08/2008.
  • Sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati, and Hindi.

Click here to read the official notification. 

Gujarat High Court Recruitment Exam Dates

  • Elimination Test (Objective Type – MCQs) - June 25
  • Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type)-  August - 2023
  • Practical / Skill (Typing) Test October - 2023

Age Limit: A Candidate applying for the post shall not be less than 21 years and not.more than 35 years of age, as on 22/05/2023 i.e. the Last Date for submitting the Online Application.

READ | BPSC ADFO Recruitment 2023: Notification for 21 assistant divisional fire officer out
READ | Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 1778 assistant vacancies
READ | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2023: Apply now for 677 vacancies of SO and other posts
READ | SBI SO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 managerial posts, full details here
READ | CRPF Recruitment 2023 for 212 SI, ASI posts begins, check pay scale, eligibility here
COMMENT