Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2023: Apply Now For 78 Assistant, Cashier Posts

Gujarat High Court has invited online applications for the post of assistant and cashier for industrial courts and labour courts in the state. There are a total of 78 vacancies. The online application began on May 1. The last date to apply is May 22. Aspirants can apply online at https://hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in/ or https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/.

Essential Qualification

Bachelor's Degree obtained from any of the Universities or Institutions established or incorporated by or under the Central or State Act in India; or any other educational Institution recognized as such or declared as deemed University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government.

Typing Speed of 5000 Key depression on computer in English and/or Gujarati.

Basic knowledge of Computer Operation is essential as per Government Resolution No.CRR-10-2007-120320-G.5 dtd.13/08/2008.

Sufficient knowledge of English, Gujarati, and Hindi.

Click here to read the official notification.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment Exam Dates

Elimination Test (Objective Type – MCQs) - June 25

Main Written Examination (Descriptive Type)- August - 2023

Practical / Skill (Typing) Test October - 2023

Age Limit: A Candidate applying for the post shall not be less than 21 years and not.more than 35 years of age, as on 22/05/2023 i.e. the Last Date for submitting the Online Application.