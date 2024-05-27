Advertisement

The High Court of Gujarat, situated in Sola, Ahmedabad, has announced the Gujarat High Court DSO Recruitment 2024, inviting applications for various 1318 positions including Stenographer Grade II, Deputy Section Officer, Computer Operator (IT Cell), Court Attendant, Court Manager, Process Server/Bailiff, and others. These vacancies are to be filled in the establishments of Gujarat High Court, District Courts, Industrial Courts, and Labour Courts through direct recruitment.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these positions on or before June 15, 2024, by visiting the official website gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Detailed information regarding the Gujarat High Court Bharti 2024 and the online application link can be accessed on the website.

Important dates related to the Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2024 are as follows:

- Notification Release Date: May 22, 2024

- Last Date of Application: June 15, 2024

- Correction in Particulars of Application Form: June 17 to 19, 2024

- Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website: To be announced later

- Date of Examination: To be announced later

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 1318 vacancies are available across various posts. The breakdown of vacancies according to different positions is provided below:

- English Stenographer Grade II: 54

- Deputy Section Officer: 122

- Computer Operator (IT Cell): 148

- Driver: 34

- Court Attendant: 208

- Court Manager: 21

- Gujarati Stenographer Grade II: 214

- Gujarati Stenographer Grade III: 307

- Process Server/Bailiff: 210

Candidates are advised to thoroughly go through the official notification, which can be downloaded from the Gujarat High Court's website, to understand the eligibility criteria, age limit, application process, and selection process for each post.

For Deputy Section Officer, candidates should have a graduation degree from a recognized university, along with passing the 10th or 12th standard examination with English as one of the subjects. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 35 years, with relaxation available as per government norms.

To apply for these vacancies, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/HCG/

2. Click on the "Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Provide the required details and submit the application form.

4. Upload the necessary documents.

5. Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for job seekers, and interested individuals are encouraged to apply within the specified timeframe.