Gujarat Teacher Recruitment 2022: Govt To Recruit 3,300 Primary School Teachers

Gujarat primary teacher recruitment 2022: The Gujarat government on Tuesday, January 11 said it will soon begin a recruitment drive to fil teacher vacancy. The recruitment drive aims to fill 3,300 teachers or 'vidya sahayaks' for state-run primary schools vacancies. This has been announced by Education Minister, Jitu Vaghani to reporters. To be noted that a formal announcement for the recruitment of vidya sahayaks or primary school teachers was made by the state BJP government in March 2021. It was done when Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was the Education Minister of Gujarat.

State Education Minister, Jitu Vaghani, on this matter said, "Things did not move ahead as the Centre had asked state governments to increase the reservation quota for persons with disabilities from the present 3 per cent to 4 per cent. This matter got delayed because of some administrative processes. After the Centre's directive to increase the quota, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and my department recently finished all formalities, and now we will soon start the process to recruit nearly 3,300 primary school teachers."

The Minister further said that a total of 1,300 teachers will be recruited for Classes I to V. He also said that nearly 2,000 teachers will be taken in for Classes VI to VIII. It has been clarified that those who have cleared eligibility test in the past will be considered for recruitment as an extension has already been given in this regard. Recruitment details have not been released yet, however, after this announcement, it is expected to be out soon.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Applications invited for 32000 teacher posts

The Rajasthan Education Department has released the recruitment notification for the recruitment of primary and upper primary teacher posts for the state. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: education.rajasthan.gov.in. Minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have a degree of BA, BEd, or post-graduate courses. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 32,000 primary and upper primary teacher posts will be filled in organizations. Interested candidates should make sure to apply by February 9, 2022.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment: Direct Link