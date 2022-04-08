GUJCET 2022 Admit Card Released; Here's Direct Link To Download

GUJCET Admit Card: The admit card for the Gujarat Common Entrance Exam has been released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today, April 8, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website at gujcet.gseb.org. To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their registered mobile number, email ID, and date of birth/application number.

The GUJCET 2022 examination is scheduled to be held on April 18. Candidates need to bring their Gujarat Common Entrance Test to admit cards (2022) as well as one valid ID proof. In case candidates face any technical issues related to download, they can contact the technical helpline number - 18002335500.

GUJCET Hall Ticket 2022: Here's how to download GUJCET 2022 Admit Card

STEP 1: To download the admit card, candidates must visit the GUJCET 2022 official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

STEP 2: Then, click on the admit card link on the homepage.

STEP 3: Automatically, a new page will open.

STEP 4: Enter the login credentials.

STEP 5: Verify all of the information on the GUJCET admit card.

STEP 6: Download and save a hard copy of your GUJCET admit card for future reference.

Here's direct link to download GUJCET 2022 Admit Card - CLICK HERE

GUJCET 2022 Exam Pattern

The Board will hold two different exams: the first paper is for Physics and Chemistry, and the second for Mathematics.

The duration of the first papers (Physics and Chemistry papers) is 120 minutes.

While the duration of a mathematics paper is 60 minutes,

Candidates can write the examination in any of the three languages (Hindi, English, or Gujarati), as per the official notice.

Every subject comprises 40 marks, and the candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer.

There is negative marking scheme in the examination. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative