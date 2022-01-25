GUJCET 2022 Registration Process Begins; Check Steps To Follow, Last Date & Other Details

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board have released the application form for Gujarat Common Entrance Test, GUJCET 2022 on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam by visiting the official website gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates should know that the deadline to apply ends on February 5, 2022. Therefore applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. In order to apply, candidates will have to follow four steps. These steps are registration, login, payment, and process of filling the application form. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notice once before applying. Candidates must note that while filling the details, extra care must be taken while filling Name. It must be the same as class 12 examination form. Check important dates and steps to apply below.

GSEB official websites

gsebeservice.com result.gseb.org

GUJCET 2022: Check important dates here

Registrations begin on January 25, 2022

Deadline to apply ends on February 5, 2022

GUJCET exam date 2022 has not been announced yet

GUJCET 2022: Here is how to apply online

In order to apply, interested candidates will have to go to the official website of Gujarat Common Entrance Test – gujcet.gseb.org

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'GUJCET Registration'

Candidates will be redirected to the registration page where they will have to enter the required details to get themselves registered

Click on the link 'apply online'. After being redirected to another page enter the email ID/mobile number and password to log in

Candidates should start filling out the application form by giving all details

Upload the documents as asked and pay the application fees

Post submitting the GUJCET form, download and print a copy for future references

Candidates must pay the mandatory application fee of Rs.300 online. Without this payment, their GUJCET 2022 applications will not be accepted. The entrance exam will be held for admissions to Engineering and Pharmacy courses. The exam is conducted in an offline mode and the question paper consists of Biology or Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry related questions. Candidates are given 180 minutes to solve a total of 120 Multiple choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answer.