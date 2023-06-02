Last Updated:

Haryana Group D Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 13536 Vacancies For 10th Pass People

Haryana HSSC Group D Recruitment 2023 Notification for 13536 vacancies has been released. Check notification link, eligibility criteria, exam pattern here.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
Haryana group d recruitment

Image: Unsplash


Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification for group D posts. The selection will be done through a Common Eligibility Test (CET). The online application window will open on June 5 and close on June 26. There are a total of 13,536 vacancies. Check eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details here. 

HSSC Group D Posts: Eligibility Criteria

  • For all Group-D posts except Sweepers, Chowkidars and Sweeper-cum-Chowkidar
  • Candidates aged between 18 and 42 years can apply for the posts. 
  • The candidates who have passed class 10th or matric from a recognized board can apply. 
  • They should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects up to class 10th 

Pay Scale: Level is DL i.e. 16900-53500 + applicable spl. Pay

HSSC Group D Recruitment Notification

HSSC Group D CET Exam Pattern

  • The Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be divided into two papers comprising:
  • Paper 1-  75% marks for General Awareness, Reasoning, quantitative ability, English, Hindi, and relevant or concerned subject(s), as applicable;
  • Paper 2-  25% marks for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Environment, Culture, etc. of Haryana.
  • The question paper shall be about the level of secondary education (Matriculation level) for Group D posts.

 

