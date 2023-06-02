Haryana Group D Recruitment 2023 Notification Out For 13536 Vacancies For 10th Pass People

Quick links:
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a recruitment notification for group D posts. The selection will be done through a Common Eligibility Test (CET). The online application window will open on June 5 and close on June 26. There are a total of 13,536 vacancies. Check eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and other details here.
Pay Scale: Level is DL i.e. 16900-53500 + applicable spl. Pay
