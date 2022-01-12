Haryana Health Dept Recruitment 2022: Apply For 980 MO Posts; Here's Direct Link To Apply

Haryana Health Dept Recruitment 2022: The Haryana State Health Department is recruiting candidates for medical officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies by visiting the official website at haryanahealth.nic.in. Through this recruitment campaign, the Haryana State Health Department aims to hire a total of 980 medical officers. Candidates must note that January 30 is the last date to apply, and after that, no applications will be accepted. Candidates aged between 22 and 42 years are eligible to apply.

Haryana Health Dept Recruitment: Educational Requirements | Application Fee

To apply for the medical officer posts candidates must have a graduation degree in medicine and surgery from a recognised university or any other university or institution recognised by the Medical Council of India

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 1000 and Rs 250 for female candidates.

Haryana Medical Officer Recruitment | Direct Link

Here's direct link to apply for Haryana Health Department Recruitment (Medical Officier Posts) - Click Here

Check recruitment notification for the Haryana Health Dept Recruitment Medical officer posts - Click Here

Haryana Health Dept Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Haryana MO recruitment 2022

Step 1: To apply for Haryana MO recruitment 2022 candidates must visit the official website - mo.onlinerecruit.net

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the registration link for Medical Officers.

Step 3: Now, create profile complete the registration process.

Step 4: Then, carefully fill the application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Then click on the "Submit" button and take a printout.

