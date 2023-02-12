HCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancies For Senior, Deputy Manager Posts On Offer

Quick links:
Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited online applications for the posts of Deputy Manager/ Senior Manager/Management Trainee. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before February 28, 2023. The application link is available on the official website- hindustancooper.com.
"For the post of MTs/GETs, final year students of the above-mentioned qualifying degree for each cadre / discipline, whose results are awaited, but otherwise eligible (fufilling all eligibility criteria) may also apply. However, Candidate should not have any backlog papers at the end of prescribed period of course and must submit the qualifying degree result/ marksheet before the date of joining," the official notification reads.
Maximum Age required as on 01/01/2023 for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainee/ Management Trainee is 28 years. However, relaxation in age for the candidates belonging to SC / ST / OBC / PWD / Ex-servicemen categories will be provided.
The selection process to the post of GET/MT will be a two-step process.Candidates will have to clear a computer-based online test followed by a personal interview. The weightage of CBT is 70% and interview is 30%. For the post of Senior Manager/ Deputy Manager, candidates will have to clear a computer-based online test followed by a personal interview. The weightage of CBT is 80% and interview is 20%.
"The minimum qualifying marks out of aggregate marks prescribed in CBT for short-listing candidates for Personal Interview shall be 30% for candidates belonging to General (Unreserved) / OBC categories and 20% for those belonging to SC / ST / PwD categories," the official notification reads.