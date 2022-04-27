Last Updated:

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 186 Posts; Check How To Apply & More Details

HPCL Recruitment: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of various engineering, petrochemical, and other posts

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online and offline applications for the recruitment of various engineering, petrochemical, R & D, and other posts. Eligible and aspiring candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 186 posts will be filled in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 22, 2022, and will continue till May 21, 2022

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

  • Operations Technician: 94
  • Boiler Technician: 18
  • Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): 14
  • Maintenance Technician (Electrical): 17
  • Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): 9
  • Lab Analyst: 16
  • Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: 18

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Qualification

  • Operations Technician: Diploma in Chemical Engineering
  • Boiler Technician: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Desirable First class Boiler Attendant competency certificate
  • Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
  • Maintenance Technician (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical Engineering
  • Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): Diploma in Instrumentation Engg (or) Instrumentation and Control Engg (or) Instrumentation and Electronics Engg (or) Electronics and Communication Engg (or) Electronics and Telecommunication Engg
  • Lab Analyst: B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) with 60% Marks in Chemistry or M.Sc. (Chemistry) 1st class (60%).
  • Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: Science Graduate (40%) with valid HMV license

HPSCL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

  • Candidates aged between 18 years to 25 years are allowed to apply
  • The minimum age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, and 3 years for OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD candidates.

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

  • The application fees for the general category, OBC-NC, and EWS are Rs.590.
  • SC/ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Salary

  • According to the official remuneration for all the above positions will be minimum Rs 55000/- per month on Cost to Company Basis (Pay Scale Rs 26000/-Rs 76000/-) for candidates posted at Visakhapatnam.

