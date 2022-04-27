HPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 186 Posts; Check How To Apply & More Details

Gehlot asks HPCL to expedite work on Barmer refinery project
Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online and offline applications for the recruitment of various engineering, petrochemical, R & D, and other posts. Eligible and aspiring candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 186 posts will be filled in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 22, 2022, and will continue till May 21, 2022