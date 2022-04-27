HPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 186 Posts; Check How To Apply & More Details

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online and offline applications for the recruitment of various engineering, petrochemical, R & D, and other posts. Eligible and aspiring candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - hindustanpetroleum.com. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 186 posts will be filled in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 22, 2022, and will continue till May 21, 2022

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details

Operations Technician: 94

Boiler Technician: 18

Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): 14

Maintenance Technician (Electrical): 17

Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): 9

Lab Analyst: 16

Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: 18

HPCL Recruitment 2022 Qualification

Operations Technician: Diploma in Chemical Engineering

Boiler Technician: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Desirable First class Boiler Attendant competency certificate

Maintenance Technician (Mechanical): Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Maintenance Technician (Electrical): Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Maintenance Technician (Instrumentation): Diploma in Instrumentation Engg (or) Instrumentation and Control Engg (or) Instrumentation and Electronics Engg (or) Electronics and Communication Engg (or) Electronics and Telecommunication Engg

Lab Analyst: B.Sc. (Maths, Physics, and Chemistry) with 60% Marks in Chemistry or M.Sc. (Chemistry) 1st class (60%).

Jr Fire & Safety Inspector: Science Graduate (40%) with valid HMV license

HPSCL Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates aged between 18 years to 25 years are allowed to apply

The minimum age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST, and 3 years for OBC-NC/Ex-Servicemen/PwBD candidates.

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fees for the general category, OBC-NC, and EWS are Rs.590.

SC/ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

HPCL Recruitment 2022: Salary

According to the official remuneration for all the above positions will be minimum Rs 55000/- per month on Cost to Company Basis (Pay Scale Rs 26000/-Rs 76000/-) for candidates posted at Visakhapatnam.

