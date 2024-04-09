Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has officially kickstarted the online application process for the much-anticipated Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination 2024. Aspiring candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can now submit their applications for the exam through the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The application window will remain open until May 2, 2024, providing candidates with ample time to complete the registration process.

HPPSC HPAS Exam Details:

The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2024, across various examination centers in the state. The examination will be conducted in two sessions, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, allowing candidates to choose their preferred slot. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 26 vacancies in various administrative roles within the state.

HPPSC HPAS Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates interested in applying for the HPAS Competitive Exam 2024 must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age Limit: Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed 35 years as of January 1, 2024.

Applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and must not exceed 35 years as of January 1, 2024. Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University is a mandatory requirement for all applicants.

Examination Fees:

To complete the registration process, candidates are required to pay the examination fee online. The fee structure is as follows:

Advertisement

General Category: Rs 600

Reserved Categories: Rs 150

How to Apply for HPPSC HPAS 2024:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination 2024:

Visit the official website of HPPSC at hppsc.hp.gov.in. Navigate to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on the online application link. Register yourself on the new portal by clicking on the ‘New Registration’ link. Log in to your account, fill out the application form, and upload the required documents. Pay the applicable examination fee through the online payment gateway. Review all details provided, and once satisfied, submit the application form. Download a copy of the application form and take a printout for future reference.