HPPSC Postpones Administrative Service Prelims Exam Due To Rains, Check New Date Here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the postponement of the HPPSC Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023. The decision has been taken considering the heavy rainfall and severe road damage due to rain and bad weather. HPSC prelims exam that was earlier scheduled for July 23 will be conducted on August 20.

HPPSC prelims exam rescheduled

“Apropos of this Commission’s notice dated 31-05-2023 whereby it was notified that Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 would be conducted on 23-07-2023. Consequent upon widespread damage to the roads caused due to unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather, the Commission has decided to re-schedule the said examination. Therefore, it is for the information of all concerned that now the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be held on 20th August 2023”, the official notification reads.

Click here to read the official notice here.

Moreover, the Himachal Pradesh PSC has released a toll-free number for the candidates. They can dial 0177-2629738, 2624313, or the toll-free number 1800-180-8004 for any inquiries.

HPPSC Judicial Services prelims exam answer key out

In other news, HPSC has released the provisional answer key for HP Judicial Services (prelim.) Examination 2023. The exam was conducted on July 9. The answer key was released on July 10. Candidates can raise objections against any key till July 17 at 5 pm. Click here to check the answer key. Candidates will have to send their objections along with documentary proof to the HPSC office by post/ courier within 7 days.