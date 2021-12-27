HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021 Out; Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the HPPSC RFO Mains exam on Monday, December 27, 2021. The hall tickets that have been released on Monday is for the Range Forest Officer mains examination. The mains written exam is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2022. Candidates who got themselves registered can now check the hall tickets on the official website can download their admit cards from the official website of HPPSC, hppsc.hp.gov.in. The steps to download the same have been attached below. The direct link to check the same has also been attached.

It is to be noted that the mains written exam would be conducted offline mode, All the COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the exam centre. The exam would be conducted from January 3 to 6, in two shifts. The first or morning shift will begin from 9 am snd will continue till 12 noon. The afternoon shift will be between 2 pm and 5 pm.

HPPSC RFO Mains Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download call letters

Candidates will have to go to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, HPPSC, at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Download Admit Card’ section

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login credentials, including User ID and Password, to log in.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, download the same

Candidates should make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Candidates must read all the instructions mentioned on the admit card. They should know that it is mandatory to carry it to the exam hall. In case anyone fails to carry the same, they may not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Along with call letters, candidates should also carry a valid photo ID card. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website to get more updates on the HPPSC RFO Mains exam.

Image: Shutterstock