HPSC MO Recruitment: Application For 120 Medical Officer Posts Begins On Jan 12

HPSC MO Recruitment 2023: In an important notice released by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), it has been announced that the commission is recruiting eligible candidates for Medical Officer posts. According to the schedule, the application process will commence on January 12, and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 1. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for the HPSC MO Recruitment.

Here's a direct link to download HPSC MO Recruitment Notification

HPSC MO Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 120 posts of Medical Officer, Group-A (HCMS-I), will be filled in ESI Health Care, Labour Department, Haryana.

HPSC MO Recruitment: Age Limit

Candidates aged between 22 to 35 years as on February 1, 2023, are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

HPSC MO Recruitment: Application Fee

According to the official notification, candidates must pay Rs 1000 as an application fee.

Female applicants and candidates from SC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 250.

HPSC MO Recruitment: Salary

The scale of pay is FPL-10 (Rs 56,100)

HPSC MO Recruitment: Educational Qualifications

In order to apply for the HPSC MO Recruitment, candidates must possess a graduation degree in medicine or surgery from a recognised university.

Up to Matriculation level or higher education in Hindi or Sanskrit. (Preference shall be given to candidates having an MD, I4S, or PG Diploma recognised by MCI.)

Here's how to apply for HPSC MO Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required details

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)