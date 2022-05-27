HPSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification For 1508 Posts Out, Application Begins On May 31

Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission or HPSSB has released a notification that reads that it will be filling vacancies for the posts of Animal Husbandry Veterinary Pharmacist, Junior Office Assistant. The application process is scheduled to begin on May 31 and last date to submit the application form is June 30, 2022. Interested candidates can check the eligibility at hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Age limit, application fee and application steps can be checked here. The eligibility required to apply is different for all posts. However, minimum requirement to apply is Matric with ITI certificate. Eligibility details for each post can be checked here.

Check important dates here

The notification has been released on May 24, 2022

Application portal will be activated on May 31, 2022

The deadline to apply is June 30, 2022 (till 11:59 PM)

HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Check age limit details here

The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the maximum age of applying is 45 years. The official notice reads, "The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh. The upper age relaxation is also available to Ex-servicemen candidates of H.P. as per provisions of relevant rules/instructions of H.P. Govt"

HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Check application fee details here

The application fee for General Category/E.W.S. candidates is Rs 360. The application fee for General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex Servicemen of HP is Rs 120.

HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPSSB at HPSSB Recruitment 2022

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to get themselves registered by using the Option “Sign up” option

Step 3: Sign in and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit the form and keep hard copy of the same for future reference.