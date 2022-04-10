HQ Bengal Sub Area Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 37 Posts Of LDC & Other Posts

HQ Bengal Sub area recruitment: HQ Bengal Subarea and HQ Eastern Command are recruiting candidates for 37 posts of stenographer grade-II, LDC, and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by submitting their typed application forms by ordinary post to the below-mentioned address. Candidates must be aware that the last date of receipt of the application form is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment news. The advertisement was released in the employment news on April 9, 2022.

HQ Bengal Sub Area Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment process, a total of 37 posts will be filled in the organization, out of which 8 vacancies are each for the posts of stenographer Grade-II and LDC. And out of those vacancies, 15 are for the post of Messenger, 3 are for the post of Safai Wala, 2 vacancies are for the post of Gardner, and 1 vacancy is for the post of Daftry. After the candidates are shortlisted, they will be informed personally through a call letter for a written test and interview. The written examination will be conducted in Ballygunge Maidan Camp.

HQ Bengal Sub Area Recruitment | Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply.

HQ Bengal Sub area recruitment: Here's how to apply