HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 70 Group C Posts; See Details

HQ Western Command Recruitment: HQ Western Command is recruiting candidates for Group C positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by sending the filled-up application form to the address given in the notification. Candidates must note that the last date to apply for the posts is within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of existing government rules and regulations. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit in the written examination and qualifying in the skill/trade test.

HQ Western Command Recruitment | Vacancy Details

Vacancy Details Posts Ward Sahayika 52 Posts Health Inspector 18 Posts

HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022

All candidates must enclose a self-addressed envelope and a fee in the form of a postal order of 100/-in favour of "Commandant, Command Hospital (WC), Chandimandir, Panchkula (Haryana)-134107" and two recent passport-size photos in addition to affixing them in the application.

The question paper will be available for the candidates in both languages, English and Hindi. However, the questions on the portion of the English language subject will be in English only. The question will be on the 10th standard for the post of Ward Sahayika, Health Inspector, read the official notice.

HQ Western Command Recruitment 2022: Age relaxation