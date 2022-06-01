IAF AFCAT 02/22 Application Form Released: See Eligibility, Age Limit & How To Apply

IAF AFCAT 2022: The application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022 has been released by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on its official website today. Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form for the Air Force Common Admissions Test (AFCAT) 2/2022 by visiting the official website, afcat.cdac. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is June 30, 2022, till 5 pm, and after that, no application form will be accepted.

The Air Force Common Admissions Test 2022 will be held from August 26 to 28, 2022 in online mode. This time, the exam will be held in two shifts: the morning shift will begin at 7:30 am, and the afternoon shift will begin at 1:30 pm. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 271 different posts will be filled in the organization, out of which 246 are for males and 25 for female candidates.

IAF AFCAT: Here's how to fill register for IAF AFCAT

Step 1: To apply for the IAF AFCAT candidates need to visit the official website - afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Under "Candidate Login," click on the link that says "AFCAT 2/2022 Cycle."

Step 3: Now, candidates need to complete the registration process.

Step 4: Then, fill in the required details.

Step 5: Submit the required documents, scanned signatures, and photographs.

Step 6: Also, candidates need to pay the application fees online.

Step 7: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 8: Save and take a printout of the form for future reference.

AFCAT application form out | See eligibility criteria

Education qualification

Candidates must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12 examinations, with Physics and Maths as compulsory subjects.

Candidates are also required to have a minimum 3 year graduation degree from a recognised university, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or 4 years BE/B Tech degree.

Age limit

Candidates should have completed 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2023, i.e. born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2003. The upper age limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 years i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003.

Application fees

The registration fee for all the categories is Rs 250 (non-refundable). Candidates can make the payment by using debit card/ credit card/internet banking.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative

