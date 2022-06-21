IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
IAF Agnipath Recruitment: Indian Air Force (IAF) has on Tuesday released the Agniveer Vayu Recruitment Notification 2022. The online registration process for IAF Agniveer Recruitment will begin on June 24 and end on July 5. The selection process will begin on July 24. Read on to know details on selection procedure and Eligibility criteria here
Educational Qualifications: ‘All India’ ‘All Classes’. Candidates who have passed class 10th or class 12th from a recognised board are eligible to apply for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment. Candidates will have to provide these documents supporting their eligibility claims: Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.
Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet OR 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet (if applying on the basis of 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma from a Govt. recognised polytechnic in prescribed stream) and Matriculation mark sheet (if English is not a subject in Diploma course) OR 2 Yrs Vocational course mark sheet and marks sheets of non-vocational course with subjects English, Physics and Mathematics.
Eligible age will be in a range from 17.5 years to 23 years. Candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. (b) In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years. Other educational qualifications and physical standards would be issued by the Indian Air Force. For personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents / guardians, in accordance with extant provisions.
Names of the shortlisted candidates, who qualify the online test, shall be displayed on the CASB Web Portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in and on a stipulated date shall be called at designated ASC for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which would consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed within 06 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the Physical Fitness Test. Note: Candidates are advised to bring their sports shoes and shorts/track pants.
Adaptability Test- I. All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test) which is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions. 27.
Adaptability Test- II. All candidates who pass Adaptability Test-I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test-II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life.