IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria Here

IAF Agnipath Recruitment: Indian Air Force (IAF) has on Tuesday released the Agniveer Vayu Recruitment Notification 2022. The online registration process for IAF Agniveer Recruitment will begin on June 24 and end on July 5. The selection process will begin on July 24. Read on to know details on selection procedure and Eligibility criteria here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: ‘All India’ ‘All Classes’. Candidates who have passed class 10th or class 12th from a recognised board are eligible to apply for Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment. Candidates will have to provide these documents supporting their eligibility claims: Class 10th /matriculation passing certificate.

Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent mark sheet OR 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma Final Year Mark sheet (if applying on the basis of 3 Yrs Engineering Diploma from a Govt. recognised polytechnic in prescribed stream) and Matriculation mark sheet (if English is not a subject in Diploma course) OR 2 Yrs Vocational course mark sheet and marks sheets of non-vocational course with subjects English, Physics and Mathematics.

Age Limit

Eligible age will be in a range from 17.5 years to 23 years. Candidates born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply. (b) In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment is 23 years. Other educational qualifications and physical standards would be issued by the Indian Air Force. For personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents / guardians, in accordance with extant provisions.

Medical Conditions

(a) Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms

(b) Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm

(c) Weight: Proportionate to height and age.

(d) Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable. Visual requirements as applicable as per Indian Air Force standards.

(e) Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately.

(f) Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

(g) General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

(h) Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in

IAF Agniveer Vayu Notification: Selection Procedure

Phase 1 online test

Phase 2 test

Document Verification

Physical Fittness Test

Adaptability Test 1 and 2

Medical Examination

IAF Agnipath Recruitment: Scheme of online exam

(a) Science Subjects: Total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

(b) Other Than Science Subjects: Total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

(c) Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects : Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Marking pattern for online test

(i) One mark for every correct answer.

(ii) Nil (0) marks for un attempted question.

(iii) 0.25 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Names of the shortlisted candidates, who qualify the online test, shall be displayed on the CASB Web Portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in and on a stipulated date shall be called at designated ASC for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which would consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed within 06 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the Physical Fitness Test. Note: Candidates are advised to bring their sports shoes and shorts/track pants.

Adaptability Test

Adaptability Test- I. All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test) which is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions. 27.

Adaptability Test- II. All candidates who pass Adaptability Test-I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test-II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life.

