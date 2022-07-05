IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply Ends Today, Check Eligibility Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be closing the online application window for the Agniveervayu recruitment 2022 on July 5, 2022. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can follow these steps to apply till 5 pm. For more details, candidates can go to the official website agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

IAF Recruitment 2022: Check Selection Process Here

Phase I and Phase II examinations will be part of the selection process. Candidates who will qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for the Phase II examination. The name of the shortlisted candidates who qualify for the online test shall have to appear for PFT followed by a medical test.

Phase 1 online test

Phase 2 test

Document Verification

Physical Fitness Test

Adaptability Test 1 and 2

Medical Examination

Once enrolled into the IAF, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for four years. “Endeavour will be made to enroll candidates as Agniveers from all parts of the nation, utilising contemporary technology, specialized rallies and campus interviews at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc,” a statement issued by the IAF read.

IAF Agniveer recruitment 2022: Upper age limit increased

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like preference for them in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Many BJP-ruled states also declared the 'Agniveers', as the soldiers will be known, will be accorded priority in induction into state police forces. The armed forces have, however, made it clear those who had indulged in violent protests and arson against the new recruitment scheme will not be inducted.

Here is how to apply for the recruitment drive