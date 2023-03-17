IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 Registration Begins, See Steps And Direct Link To Apply

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Indian Air Force has started the registration process for IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2023. IAF has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates of India to join the Indian Air Force. The last date to register for the recruitment is March 31. Aspirants can apply online through the official website at www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in.
“ONLINE REGISTRATION commenced at 10:00 h on 17 March 2023 and will close at 17:00h on 31 March 2023”, reads the official website. As per the official notification, the IAF Agniveer examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards.
Candidates should have passed Class 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.
or
Should have passed three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical / Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).
or
Should have passed two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).
Should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.
Or
Passed two years vocational course from Educational Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.