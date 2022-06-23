IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment To Begin On June 24; Check Eligibility & Selection Process

Recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme for the Indian Air Force will start tomorrow, 24 June 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Agniveerayu posts by visiting the official website of Agnipath - agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates must take note that the registration process will start tomorrow and continue till 5 July 2022.

Before applying for the IAF Agniveerayu posts, candidates must read the eligibility, medical conditions, job duration, and age limit among other details

Medical Conditions

Height: Minimum acceptable height is 152.5 cms

Chest: Minimum range of expansion: 5 cm

Weight: Proportionate to height and age.

Corneal Surgery (PRK/LASIK) is not acceptable. Visual requirements as applicable as per Indian Air Force standards.

Hearing: Candidate should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters with each ear separately.

Dental: Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

General Health: Candidate should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from any active or latent, acute or chronic, medical or surgical disability or infection and skin ailments. Candidate shall be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

Details of Medical standards will be available on CASB Web portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Selection Process

Phase I and Phase II examinations will be part of the selection process. Candidates who will qualify Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for the Phase II examination. The name of the shortlisted candidates who qualify for the online test shall have to appear for PFT followed by a medical test.

Phase 1 online test Phase 2 test Document Verification Physical Fitness Test Adaptability Test 1 and 2 Medical Examination

Examination Fees

The examination fee is 250/-, which has to be paid by the candidates while registering for the online exam. Candidates can make payments through a debit/credit card or internet banking.

IAF Agnipath Recruitment: Scheme of online exam

Science Subjects: Total duration of the online test shall be 60 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus.

Other Than Science Subjects: Total duration of the online test shall be 45 minutes and shall comprise of English as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Science Subjects & Other Than Science Subjects: Total duration of the online test shall be 85 minutes and shall comprise of English, Physics and Mathematics as per 10+2 CBSE syllabus and Reasoning & General Awareness (RAGA).

Physical Fitness Test (PFT)

Names of the shortlisted candidates, who qualify the online test, shall be displayed on the CASB Web Portal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in and on a stipulated date shall be called at the designated ASC for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) which would consist of 1.6 Km run to be completed within 06 minutes 30 seconds. Candidates shall also have to complete 10 Push-ups, 10 Sit-ups and 20 Squats within the stipulated time to qualify in the Physical Fitness Test.

Note: Candidates are advised to bring their sports shoes and shorts/track pants.

Adaptability Test

Adaptability Test- I. All candidates who pass the Physical Fitness Test (PFT) shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-I (objective type written test) which is to assess suitability of a candidate for employment in the IAF which involves deployment in varied geographic terrain, weather and operational conditions.

Adaptability Test- II. All candidates who pass Adaptability Test-I shall have to undertake Adaptability Test-II as per policy in vogue. Adaptability Test-II is to select candidates who can adapt to the environment of Indian Air Force and are able to adjust to the military way of life.

