IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Application Winow Closing Soon, Apply Now

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment: Indian Air Force will close the registration window for IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2023 soon. IAF has invited applications from unmarried male and female candidates of India to join the Indian Air Force. The deadline to register for the recruitment is March 31. Aspirants can register online through the official website at www.agnipathvayu.cdac.in. As per the official notification, the IAF Agniveer examination will be conducted from May 20 onwards.

How to register for IAF Agniveervayu 2023

Visit the official website of IAF Agnipath scheme at agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on the 'Candidate Login' tab

Register yourself and then log in using the generated ID and password

Fill out the form by providing the correct information as asked

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

IAF Agniveer Vayu recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 to apply for the recruitment.

IAF Agniveervayu Eligibility criteria

The minimum age limit to apply for IAF as an Agniveervayu is 17½ years as of the date of enrolment and the maximum age limit is 21 years as of the date of enrolment. However, the exact date of birth block as published in the advertisement is to be followed. Candidates born between - 26 December 2002 to 26 June 2006 (both days inclusive).

In case, a candidate clears all the stages of the Selection Procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrolment should be 21 years.

For Science students

Candidates should have passed Class 10+2/Intermediate/Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

or

Should have passed three years Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical / Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

or

Should have passed two years Vocational course with non-vocational subject viz. Physics and Mathematics from State Education Boards/Councils which are listed in COBSE with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

For Other than Science Subjects:-

Should have passed Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central/State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Or

Passed two years vocational course from Educational Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.