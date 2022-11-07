IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration Window Opens; Check Eligibility & More

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: The online registration for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment has started today, November 7, at 5 pm. Interested and eligible applicants can submit application forms by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for Agniveervayu recruitment is November 23 till 5 pm. It is to be noted that only unmarried Indian male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the Agniveervayu selection test scheduled to begin on January 18, 2023.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit

Candidates born on or after June 27, 2002, and on or after December 27, 2022, are eligible to apply for the posts. If candidates qualify for all stages of the selection process, then the upper age limit as of the date of enrollment will be 21 years.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics, and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Those candidates who have qualified in three years of diploma courses in engineering (mechanical, electrical, electronic, automotive, computer science, instrumentation technology, and information technology) from a government-recognised polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the diploma course.

Those candidates are eligible to apply who have qualified in the 2-year vocational course with physics and mathematics from state education boards or councils with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in a vocational course).

Those candidates who have given examinations in subjects other than science and those who have qualified in Class 12 with at least 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English, or those who have passed a two-year vocational course with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course, or Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in a vocational course, can also apply for the posts.

