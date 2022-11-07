IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Registration Window Opens; Check Eligibility & More

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Representative
IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: The online registration for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Agniveervayu recruitment has started today, November 7, at 5 pm. Interested and eligible applicants can submit application forms by visiting the official website at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for Agniveervayu recruitment is November 23 till 5 pm. It is to be noted that only unmarried Indian male and female candidates are eligible to apply for the Agniveervayu selection test scheduled to begin on January 18, 2023.
Candidates must have passed Class 12 with Mathematics, Physics, and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.