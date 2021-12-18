IARI Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Over 640 Technician Posts; Check Details

IARI Recruitment 2021: Indian Agricultural Research Institute has released a recruitment notification for the post of Technician. Interested candidates should know that the online application process has been started on December 18, 2021. The deadline to apply for the above-mentioned posts is January 10, 2022. In order to apply, interested candidates will have to go to the official website iari.res.in. Through this recruitment drive, over 640 vacancies will be filled. The notification reads that the minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit is 30 years.

Indian Agricultural Research Institute Recruitment 2021: Check Important Dates Here

The application window has been activated on December 18, 2021

Interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 10, 2022

The exam will be conducted between January 25 and February 5, 2022

It is to be noted that the selected candidates will have to undergo one-year on-the-job training. The training will be provided by the respective Institutes to the selected candidates. After successful completion of the training, candidates will be given certificates by the Director of the concerned Institute.

IARI Technician Vacancy Details

Technician (T-1) - 641

Gen-286

SC-93

ST-68

OBC- 133

EWS-61

IARI Technician: Salary and Eligibility

Selected candidates will be provided a basic salary of Rs. 21,700. They will be given allowances Level 3 Index 1 (7th CPC)

The minimum required eligibility is that candidates should have passed 10th or equivalent

IARI Technician Posts: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in online exam. IARI Technician Exam Pattern that will be followed is Computer Based Test/Examination. The test will consist of Objective Type 100 Questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which the candidate has to choose one correct answer only. Each question will carry one mark and for each wrong answer, 0.25 mark shall be deducted.

Instructions to be followed while applying