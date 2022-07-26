IB ACIO Recruitment: Apply For 766 MHA Intelligence Bureau Posts; Know Eligibility, Salary

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting candidates for Intelligence Bureau (IB) for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), Halwai-cum-Cook, and Caretaker Posts. As per the notice, this recruitment will be on a deputation basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 766 posts will be filled in the department.
Recruitment details
- ACIO-II/ Executive - 70 posts
- ACIO-I/ Executive - 350 posts
- JIO-I/ Executive - 50 Posts
- JIO-II/ Executive - 100 Posts
- SA/ Executive - 100 Posts
- JIO-I/MT - 20 Posts
- JIO-II/MT - 35 Posts
- SA/MT - 20 Posts
- Halwai-cum-Cook - 09 Posts
- Caretaker - 05 Posts
- JIO-II/Tech - 07 Posts
- Total - 766 Posts
Salary
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B): Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC.
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400).
- Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 29,200-92,300 as per 7th CPC.
- Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.
- Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC.
- Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC.
- Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport): Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC.
- Security Assistant (Motor Transport): Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC.
- Halwai Cum Cook: Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC.
- Caretaker: Level 5 (Rs 29200-92300) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.
- Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech: Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs 25500-81100 as per the 7th CPC.
Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive- The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent and two years of experience in security or intelligence work.
- Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive – The candidate should have done Graduation from a recognized university or equivalent and two years of experience in security or intelligence work.
- You can check more about the educational qualification requirements for the posts in the notification given below.
How to apply
- As per the official notice, the application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling-off period 3 years since the last deputation, and who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.
- (i) Bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forwarded through the proper channel
- (ii) Attested copies of the updated ACRs for the last five years
- (iii) Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate, duly signed by cadre controlling authority, including a statement of major/minor penalties, if any, imposed on the officers during the last 10 years.
Image: PTI/ Representative