IB ACIO Recruitment: Apply For 766 MHA Intelligence Bureau Posts; Know Eligibility, Salary

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: Ministry of Home Affairs is recruiting candidates for Intelligence Bureau (IB) for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO), Security Assistant (SA), Halwai-cum-Cook, and Caretaker Posts. As per the notice, this recruitment will be on a deputation basis. Eligible and interested candidates can apply within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 766 posts will be filled in the department.

Recruitment details

ACIO-II/ Executive - 70 posts ACIO-I/ Executive - 350 posts JIO-I/ Executive - 50 Posts JIO-II/ Executive - 100 Posts SA/ Executive - 100 Posts JIO-I/MT - 20 Posts JIO-II/MT - 35 Posts SA/MT - 20 Posts Halwai-cum-Cook - 09 Posts Caretaker - 05 Posts JIO-II/Tech - 07 Posts Total - 766 Posts

Salary

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/ Executive (Group-B): Level 8 of the pay matrix Rs 47,600-1,51,100 as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900-1,42,400).

Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 29,200-92,300 as per 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500- 81,100) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Security Assistant/Executive: Level 3 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-I (Motor Transport): Level 5 of the pay matrix Rs 25500-81100 as per 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-Grade-II (Motor Transport): Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC.

Security Assistant (Motor Transport): Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs 21700-69100 as per 7th CPC.

Halwai Cum Cook: Level 3 of the pay matrix Rs 21,700-69,100 as per 7th CPC.

Caretaker: Level 5 (Rs 29200-92300) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC.

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Tech: Level 4 of the pay matrix Rs 25500-81100 as per the 7th CPC.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-I/Executive- The candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent and two years of experience in security or intelligence work.

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-II/Executive – The candidate should have done Graduation from a recognized university or equivalent and two years of experience in security or intelligence work.

You can check more about the educational qualification requirements for the posts in the notification given below.

Here's direct link to check IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 - CLICK HERE

How to apply

As per the official notice, the application of willing and eligible officers, who have completed cooling-off period 3 years since the last deputation, and who have previously not undergone more than 1 deputation, may be forwarded with the following documents so as to reach the Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 S P Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021.

(i) Bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed by the candidate, along with attested copies of relevant educational/training certificates and forwarded through the proper channel

(ii) Attested copies of the updated ACRs for the last five years

(iii) Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate, duly signed by cadre controlling authority, including a statement of major/minor penalties, if any, imposed on the officers during the last 10 years.

Image: PTI/ Representative