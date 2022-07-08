IB ACIO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 766 Group B And C Posts; Check Eligibility & Salary

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022: The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, is recruiting candidates for Group C and Group D posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by sending the filled-up application form to the official address of the Bureau. Candidates should be aware that the last date to apply for this recruitment is within 60 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news. Through this recruitment process, a total of 766 posts in ACIO, JIO, SA, and other posts in the organisation will be filled.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2022 | Vacancy Details

ACIO I: 70 Posts

ACIO II: 350 Posts

JIO I: 70 Posts

JIO II: 142 Posts

SA: 120 Posts

Halwai cum Cook: 9 Posts

Caretaker: 5 Posts

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

According to the 7th CPC, level 8 of the pay matrix is Rs 47,600-1.51,100.

Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 7 of the pay matrix (Rs 44,900-144,400)

Junior Intelligence Officer-I/Executive: Rs 29,200-92,300 (according to the 7th CPC).

Junior Intelligence Officer-II/Executive: Level 4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) in the pay matrix as per the 7th CPC

Level 3 (Rs.21,700-69,100) in the Pay Matrix according to the 7th CPC

IB Group B and C Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for MHA IB Recruitment

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website of IB.

Step 2: Then, download the application form.

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill in the application form.

Step 4: Then, attach all the required documents such as bio-data (as per Annexure-B) duly filled and signed by the candidate, Attested copies of the updated ACRs for the last five years and a Vigilance Clearance and Integrity Certificate, duly signed by the cadre controlling authority

Step 6: Send the filled application form to Assistant Director/G-3, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, 35 SP Marg, Bapu Dham, New Delhi-110021

Official Notice

Educational qualification | Eligibility critera

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university or equivalent; and

Two years’ experience in security or intelligence work.

The eligibility criteria for the various posts are different. It is strongly recommended that candidates read the recruitment notice before applying for any of the posts.

