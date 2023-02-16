Last Updated:

IB Recruitment 2023: Registration For 1675 Vacancies For Class 10th Pass Closing On Feb 17

IB Recruitment 2023: MHA will close the application window for IB Recruitment on Feb 17. There are 1675 vacancies for security assistant, MTS etc for 10th pass.

IB Recruitment 2023

IB Recruitment 2023: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs is going to close the application window for the recruitment of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/EXE) and Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/GEN) posts. There are a total of 1,675 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive, of which 1,525 are SA/EXE and 150 are MTS/General vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website at mha.gov.in or ncs.gov.in.

Pay Scale

  • Security Assistant/Executive- Level-3 (Rs. 21700-69100) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.
  • MTS/Gen- Level-1 (Rs. 18000-56900) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances
  • Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances. ii. Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days

Educational Qualification

In order to apply for these posts, candidates are required to have qualified in Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognized board. They should have knowledge of any one of the local languages/dialects mentioned in Table ‘A’ above against each SIB. Field experience in Intelligence work is also desired.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply for MTS posts, whereas candidates below the age of 27 can apply for SA and EXE posts.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done through a two-tiered exam. Tier-I examination would be common & merit of the candidates pave the way for further progression to the Tier-II stage of the respective post. Tier-I exam may be conducted in one or more shifts at one or more examination centres where the candidates are large in number For detailed information, candidates can visit the official recruitment notification. 

Examination fees

The examination fee for these posts is Rs 50. In addition, there is a recruitment processing charge of Rs 450.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment: How to apply for IB Recruitment 2023

  • Step 1: In order to apply for IB Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the appropriate link available on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Complete the registration process and fill out the application form
  • Step 4: Upload the required details and pay the application fees
  • Step 5: Save the document and take a printout of it for future needs.
  • Direct link to apply online.
