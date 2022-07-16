IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 Out; Office Asst Prelims Exam On Aug 14, Here's Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Admit Card: The hall ticket for IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) today on July 16, 2022. All those students who have registered for the exam can download the IBPS RRB Admit Card for the prelims exam by visiting the official website - ibps.in. The examination is being held for the post of Group "B" - Office Assistant (Multipurpose) or Clerk, which will be conducted on August 14, 2022, across different exam centers.

IBPS Important Instructions

As per the official notice, candidates are required to bring the call letter with a photograph affixed thereon, a photocopy of photo identity proof stapled with it and the same (currently valid) photo ID in original along with 1 additional photograph. Candidates are required to bring, currently valid photo identity proof may be PAN Card/Passport/ Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with photograph/Bank Passbook with photograph/Photo Identity proof issued by Gazetted Officer or People’s Representative on official letterhead/Valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognised College or University/Aadhar Card/E-Aadhar Card with a photograph / Bar Council Identity card with photograph /Employee ID.

"Please Note - Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will NOT be accepted as valid ID proof. Please note that your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof you will not be allowed to appear for the examination. In case of candidates who have changed their name will be allowed only if they produce Gazette notification/their marriage certificate/affidavit. Photo ID should be valid as on the day of the examination," read the notice issued by IBPS

Exam pattern

The exams will have questions on reasoning and numerical ability.

Both sections will have 40 questions with 40 marks.

The duration of the examination will be 45 minutes.

The mode of the exam will be online.

The examination will be held under strict COVID appropriate measures.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022: How to Download the IBPS RRB hall ticket

Step 1: To download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the bank.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, you will see the link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Candidates then need to click on the link that reads,"Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XI-Office Assistants."

Step 4: On the login page, enter your login credentials such as' Registration Number ’, or' Roll Number ', and' Date of Birth'.

Step 4: The RRB Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Here's direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 - CLICK HERE

