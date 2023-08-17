IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023 Out For Prelims Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS Clerk admit card 2023. Candidates who applied for the clerk recruitment can download their call letter from the official website- ibps.in. As per schedule, the IBPS Clerk exam 2023 will be conducted on August 26, 27, September 2. The recruitment drive is aimed to fill 4545 vacancies.

How to download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website - ibps.in.

Step 2: Candidates will now find a notification that says, "Click here to Download the Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-XIII."

Step 3: A new window will open up.

Step 4: Candidates should keep in mind that they must log in using their credentials, such as their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Step 5: The admission card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates should save a copy of their admit card for future use.

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk admit card.

IBPS Clerk Exam Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 1 hour for the CRP Clerks-XIII Preliminary Examination. The exam would be based on objective-type questions carrying 100 marks. The exam would include constant questions about the English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. Candidates who clear the prelims exam will be allowed to appear for the IBPS Clerk main exam. The main exam will comprise of 200 marks and will be held for a duration of 2 hours. Click here for detailed exam pattern and syllabus.