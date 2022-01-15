IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Admit Card 2021 Out At Ibps.in, Here's How To Check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. Admit card for the mains exam has been released by IBPS on Friday, January 14, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can check the admit card for main exam now. Those who took the exam and have not checked results yet can check the same by following these steps. Both prelims result and mains admit card can be accessed at the official website ibps.in.

To be noted that the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 which has been released is for the exam scheduled on January 25, 2022. All candidates would be appearing in the exam in different shifts and primarily in the one allotted to them. In order to check the admit card, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to download. Here is the step-by-step process to download hall tickets.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download

Candidates must go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel - ibps.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download IBPS Clerk admit card for Mains exam"

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login credentials

Post logging in, the Clerk mains exam call letter will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it, download it and read instructions carefully

Candidates should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry to the exam hall

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions published on IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2021. Candidates are also required to carry a printout of their identity card. The examination would be in online mode as per the pattern already shared. Those who have not checked prelims results yet can follow these steps to check.

Here's how to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021