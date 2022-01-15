Last Updated:

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Admit Card 2021 Out At Ibps.in, Here's How To Check

IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be conducted for those who have cleared the prelims exam. Admit card for mains can be checked by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Ibps

Image: Shutterstock


The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. Admit card for the mains exam has been released by IBPS on Friday, January 14, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can check the admit card for main exam now. Those who took the exam and have not checked results yet can check the same by following these steps. Both prelims result and mains admit card can be accessed at the official website ibps.in.  

To be noted that the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 which has been released is for the exam scheduled on January 25, 2022. All candidates would be appearing in the exam in different shifts and primarily in the one allotted to them. In order to check the admit card, candidates should be ready with their registration number and password to download. Here is the step-by-step process to download hall tickets.  

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download

  • Candidates must go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel - ibps.in. 
  • On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download IBPS Clerk admit card for Mains exam"
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login credentials 
  • Post logging in, the Clerk mains exam call letter will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should go through it, download it and read instructions carefully
  • Candidates should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry to the exam hall

Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions published on IBPS Clerk Mains admit card 2021. Candidates are also required to carry a printout of their identity card. The examination would be in online mode as per the pattern already shared. Those who have not checked prelims results yet can follow these steps to check.

Here's how to check IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021

  • Step 1: To check IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 candidates must visit the official website - ibps.in.
  • Step 2: Now, click on the link which reads, "Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI"
  • Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their registration number/ roll number and date of birth/ password and click on submit button
  • Step 4: The IBPS clerk Prelims scorecard would appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Click Save to download the IBPS clerk Score Card 2021
  • Step 6: Then, print your IBPS clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 for future needs
READ | IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Result 2021 released; check direct links, other details
READ | IBPS PO prelims result 2021 out at ibps.in, here's direct link to check
READ | IBPS PO 2021 Scorecard released; Here's direct link to download
READ | IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021 released: Here's direct link to download
READ | IBPS clerk prelims result 2021 out at ibps.in, here's direct link to check scores
Tags: Ibps, IBPS Clerk, Ibps clerk mains
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND