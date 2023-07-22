IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Deadline Extended Till July 28, Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the deadline for clerk XIII recruitment 2023. The registration window which was scheduled to close on July 21 will close on July 28. The online application window for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 opened on July 1. Aspirants can apply online at- ibps.in. A total of 4545 vacancies of clerks will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Registered candidates will be selected if they clear the two rounds- the preliminary test and the main exam. A list of important dates, and steps to apply for IBPS Clerk can be checked here. Click here for the deadline extension notice.

How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Now, click 'Click here to apply Online for 'CRP Clerk-XIII' recruitment process

Step 3: Click on 'Click here for new registration

Step 4: Now fill out the form, and upload the photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

Step 5: Pay the Application Fee and validate the details

Step 6: Submit the application and download the confirmation page

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Important dates

IBPS short notification has been released on June 29, 2023

Detailed notice has been released on June 30, 2023

IBPS Clerk 2023 notification and registration began on July 1, 2023

The deadline to apply will end on July 28, 2023

IBPS Clerk Admit Cards 2023 for Pre Exam Training will be out in August 2023

IBPS Clerk Prelims Pre Exam Training will be conducted in August 2023

Downloading of Call Letters for Prelims could be done by August 2023

Online Prelims Exam will be conducted in September 2023

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be out in September/October, 2023

Call Letters for IBPS Clerk Mains will be out in September/October 2023

IBPS Clerk Mains will be conducted in October 2023

Provisional Allotment will be done in April 2024

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1995 and not later than 01.07.2003 (both dates inclusive).

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.