IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply For 4545 Vacancies Today, Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application window for clerk recruitment notification 2023 today, July 21. The online application window for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 opened on July 1. Aspirants can apply online at- ibps.in. A total of 4545 vacancies of clerks will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Registered candidates will be selected if they clear the two rounds- the preliminary test and the main exam. A list of important dates, steps to check official notification, and application steps can be checked here.
Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1995 and not later than 01.07.2003 (both dates inclusive).
A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online
Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.
Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.
