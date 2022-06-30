IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Notification: Registration For Clerk CRP-XII To Begin Tomorrow

IBPS Clerk recruitment notification 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS Clerk notification will be released on the official website on July 1. A short notification has been published in newspapers on June 29, 2022 for IBPS Clerk CRP-XII Recruitment 2023-24. The schedule highlights that the application link for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 will be activated on July 1, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ibps.in.

The deadline to complete the online application process for Clerk recruitment will end on July 21, 2022. IBPS Clerk selection process is divided into two parts - Prelims/Preliminary exam and Mains exam. Candidates should know that the detailed notification for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022 is expected to be out on July 1, 2022. Eligibility, age limit, important dates and steps to apply can be checked here.

IBPS Clerk Notification 2022: List of important dates

IBPS short notification has been released on June 29, 2022

IBPS Clerk 2022 notification and registration will begin on July 1, 2022 (Tomorrow)

The deadline to apply will end on July 21, 2022

IBPS Clerk Admit Cards 2022 for Pre Exam Training will be out in August 2022.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Pre Exam Training will be conducted in August 2022.

Downloading of Call Letters for Prelims could be done by August 2022.

Online Prelims Exam will be conducted in September 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be out in September/October, 2022

Call Letters for IBPS Clerk Mains will be out in September/October 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains will be conducted in October 2022

Provisional Allotment will be done in April 2023.

How to Apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022