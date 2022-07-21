IBPS Clerk Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For 6035 Vacancies Today; Here's Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Today is the last date to apply for IBPS Clerk 2022 Recruitment on the official portal of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website - ibps. in. Candidates must take note that no application form will be accepted after July 21, 2022. IBPS is likely to conduct the preliminary exam for Clerk recruitment in the month of August 2022. However, till now, there has been no official announcement from IBPS's side for the examination dates. Through this recruitment process, a total of 6035 vacancies will be filled in the organization.

IBPSC RRB Clerk Recruitment 2022 | Eligibility

Candidates who possess a graduation degree in any discipline and are in the age group of 20 to 28 years are eligible to apply for the posts. The registration process started on June 30, 2022, and today, June 21, is the last date to apply.

Here's direct link to check recruitment notification - Click here

IBPS Clerk 2022 – Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the IBPS Clerk recruitment, candidates need to visit the official IBPS website: ibps.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link provided for Registration under Clerk Cadre XII.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are required to click on "new registration" or "log in" using their existing credentials.

Step 5: Complete the application form and upload all required documents.

Step 6: Pay any applicable application fees and submit the form.

Step 7: Download and print the document for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for IBPS RRB Clerk Recruitment - Click here

IBPS Clerk Notification 2022: Check important dates here

IBPS short notification has been released on June 29, 2022

Detailed notice has been released on June 30, 2022

IBPS Clerk 2022 notification and registration began on July 1, 2022

The deadline to apply will end on July 21, 2022

IBPS Clerk Admit Cards 2022 for Pre Exam Training will be out in August 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims Pre Exam Training will be conducted in August 2022

Downloading of Call Letters for Prelims could be done by August 2022

Online Prelims Exam will be conducted in September 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be out in September/October, 2022

Call Letters for IBPS Clerk Mains will be out in September/October 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains will be conducted in October 2022

Provisional Allotment will be done in April 2023

In order to complete the application process, candidates are required to pay the fee only through online payment modes such as debit card, credit card, and net banking. Candidates must take note that the last date to submit the application fee is July 21, 2022. After the registration process is over, the institute will announce the exam dates for the pre-exam training. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website so that they don't miss any important announcements.

Image: PTI/ Representative