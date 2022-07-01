IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2022 Out, Application For 6035 Posts Begins

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personel Selection released the recruitment notification on June 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to select 6035 candidates for Clerk posts. The recruitment link has also been activated on the official website. Therefore, candidates who are interested in applying, can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details before applying.

Registered candidates will be selected if they clear the two rounds. The two level of recruitment is Prelims/Preliminary exam and Mains exam. List of important dates, steps to check official notification and application steps can be checked here.

Here is how to check IBPS clerk notification

Step 1: Go to the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Click here to view advertisement for CRP Clerk XII"

Step 3: In the next step, click on the relevant link

IBPS clerk recruitment notification 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Now, click 'Click here to apply Online for 'CRP Clerk-XII' recruitment process

Step 3: Click on 'Click here for new registration

Step 4: Now fill the form, and upload photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.

Step 5: Pay Application Fee and validate the details

Step 6: Submit the application and download the confirmation page

Here is the direct link to apply (Click here)

IBPS Clerk 2023 Notification

IBPS Clerk Notification 2022: Check important dates here