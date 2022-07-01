IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2022 Out, Application For 6035 Posts Begins

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Institute of Banking Personel Selection released the recruitment notification on June 30, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, IBPS aims to select 6035 candidates for Clerk posts. The recruitment link has also been activated on the official website. Therefore, candidates who are interested in applying, can get themselves registered by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details before applying.
Registered candidates will be selected if they clear the two rounds. The two level of recruitment is Prelims/Preliminary exam and Mains exam. List of important dates, steps to check official notification and application steps can be checked here.
Here is how to check IBPS clerk notification
- Step 1: Go to the official website ibps.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Click here to view advertisement for CRP Clerk XII"
- Step 3: In the next step, click on the relevant link
IBPS clerk recruitment notification 2022: Here's how to apply
- Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS - ibps.in
- Step 2: Now, click 'Click here to apply Online for 'CRP Clerk-XII' recruitment process
- Step 3: Click on 'Click here for new registration
- Step 4: Now fill the form, and upload photograph, signature, and left thumb impression.
- Step 5: Pay Application Fee and validate the details
- Step 6: Submit the application and download the confirmation page
IBPS Clerk Notification 2022: Check important dates here
- IBPS short notification has been released on June 29, 2022
- Detailed notice has been released on June 30, 2022
- IBPS Clerk 2022 notification and registration will begin on July 1, 2022 (Tomorrow)
- The deadline to apply will end on July 21, 2022
- IBPS Clerk Admit Cards 2022 for Pre Exam Training will be out in August 2022
- IBPS Clerk Prelims Pre Exam Training will be conducted in August 2022
- Downloading of Call Letters for Prelims could be done by August 2022
- Online Prelims Exam will be conducted in September 2022
- IBPS Clerk Prelims Result will be out in September/October, 2022
- Call Letters for IBPS Clerk Mains will be out in September/October 2022
- IBPS Clerk Mains will be conducted in October 2022
- Provisional Allotment will be done in April 2023