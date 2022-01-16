IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 Released; Check Important Dates Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the IBPS exam calendar 2022-23. The full list of exams has been released on January 16, 2022. As per schedule, the tentative exam dates for all exams of RRB, PO, Clerk, SO have also been announced. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ibps.in. IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 has mentioned that the registration process for all exams will be done in online mode only. Institute has said that this time, only a 'single registration' will be done for both Preliminary as well as Mains exam. Recruitment details for various vacancies will be announced in due course of time. Meanwhile, the important dates can be checked here.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. Admit card for the mains exam has been released by IBPS on Friday, January 14, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can check the admit card for the main exam now. Those who took the exam and have not checked results yet can check the same by following these steps. Both prelims result and mains admit card can be accessed at the official website ibps.in.