IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 Released; Check Important Dates Here

IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Institute of Banking Personnel has released the IBPS exam calendar 2022-23. The full list of exams has been released on January 16, 2022. As per schedule, the tentative exam dates for all exams of RRB, PO, Clerk, SO have also been announced. For more details, candidates can go to the official website ibps.in. IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 has mentioned that the registration process for all exams will be done in online mode only. Institute has said that this time, only a 'single registration' will be done for both Preliminary as well as Mains exam. Recruitment details for various vacancies will be announced in due course of time. Meanwhile, the important dates can be checked here.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23: Check important dates here

Preliminary ExaminationOffice Assistants and Officer Scale I: August 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2022

Single Examination Officer Scale-II & III: September 29, 2022

Main ExaminationOfficer Scale I: September 24, 2022

Clerk: October 1, 2022

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Admit Card 2021 Out

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerks XI preliminary examinations results on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the mains exam. Admit card for the mains exam has been released by IBPS on Friday, January 14, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can check the admit card for the main exam now. Those who took the exam and have not checked results yet can check the same by following these steps. Both prelims result and mains admit card can be accessed at the official website ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: Here is how to download

Candidates must go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel - ibps.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to download IBPS Clerk admit card for Mains exam"

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login credentials

Post logging in, the Clerk mains exam call letter will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should go through it, download it and read instructions carefully

Candidates should also make sure to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

