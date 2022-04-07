IBPS Is Hiring Software Developer & Assistant Through Walk-in Interview, Salary Over 61K

IBPS Recruitment: IBPS through a notification informed that it will be recruiting candidates for Software Developer & Programming Assistant posts. Walk-in selection process will be followed. Successful candidates will be appointed for the vacancies. However, IBPS will also maintain a waitlist to fill up need-based requirements, which will remain valid for a period of six months.

Official notification reads, “Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join IBPS as Software Developer (Front-end and Backend), and as Programming Assistant is required to appear for Walk-in-Selection Process.”

Check the walk-in-selection process schedule here

IBPS software engineer programmer: Salary details

For Software Developer (Front-end and Back-end) Grade D: Basic Pay is Rs.35,400 and total emolument at the beginning of the scale per month Rs. 61,818

Official notification reads, “In addition, other benefits such as Employer’s Contribution of PF, Medical Benefits, Medi-Claim, LTC, Newspaper Bill Reimbursement, Telephone Bill Reimbursement (for Grade D) and Canteen Subsidy, Gratuity, Superannuation, Interest Subsidy on Housing Loan etc. for eligible employees are admissible as per rules”

Check age limit here

For software developer post , the minimum age required as on April 1, 2022 is 24 years and the upper age limit is 35 years

Check eligibility details here

For software developer post: Full Time B.E./B. Tech/ MCA/M.Sc. (IT)/ M.Sc. (Comp. Science) from a recognised University / Institute

For programming assistant posts: BSc-IT, BCA, BScComputer Science or equivalent

Experience for software developer post: Minimum 3 years’ Post Qualification Work Experience in end to end (frontend/ backend) software development & testing experience using one or more of followings languages /tools --HTML, CSS, Django JavaScript, Python. Candiadtes should have Platforms familiarity- Linux, Windows 3) Knowledge of database handling in RDBMS -- (MySQL/MS-SQL) -- SQL Queries, data updation / modification/ extraction operation

Official notification reads, “ The degrees obtained through correspondence/distance education/open university system are not acceptable. “

The integrity of the candidate should not have been doubtful during his/her Service/career

No punishment/penalty should have been inflicted on him/her during his/her service/career

Cases of CBI or other law enforcement agencies should not be pending against him/her

When and how to appear for walk-in?

The registration for Walk-in-Selection Process will be done between 9 am and 10 am on the respective dates given above. Candidates reporting late i.e. after 10 AM will not be permitted to participate in the process. Candidate should bring all the requisite documents and certificates in original with three (03) set of photocopy of each and an application duly typed in A-4 paper. The prescribed application is attached as Annexure I. 4 and can be checked here.

Please affix a recent passport size photograph on top right side corner of the application. At the time of Walk-in-Selection Process, the candidate should produce valid self-attested photocopies of certificates and documents in support of educational qualification, experience, date of birth, and other documents in support of information submitted in the application form one recent passport size colour photograph.