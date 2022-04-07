IBPS Is Hiring Software Developer & Assistant Through Walk-in Interview, Salary Over 61K

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
IBPS Recruitment: IBPS through a notification informed that it will be recruiting candidates for Software Developer & Programming Assistant posts. Walk-in selection process will be followed. Successful candidates will be appointed for the vacancies. However, IBPS will also maintain a waitlist to fill up need-based requirements, which will remain valid for a period of six months.
Official notification reads, “Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join IBPS as Software Developer (Front-end and Backend), and as Programming Assistant is required to appear for Walk-in-Selection Process.”
Official notification reads, “In addition, other benefits such as Employer’s Contribution of PF, Medical Benefits, Medi-Claim, LTC, Newspaper Bill Reimbursement, Telephone Bill Reimbursement (for Grade D) and Canteen Subsidy, Gratuity, Superannuation, Interest Subsidy on Housing Loan etc. for eligible employees are admissible as per rules”
Official notification reads, “ The degrees obtained through correspondence/distance education/open university system are not acceptable. “
The registration for Walk-in-Selection Process will be done between 9 am and 10 am on the respective dates given above. Candidates reporting late i.e. after 10 AM will not be permitted to participate in the process. Candidate should bring all the requisite documents and certificates in original with three (03) set of photocopy of each and an application duly typed in A-4 paper. The prescribed application is attached as Annexure I. 4 and can be checked here.
Please affix a recent passport size photograph on top right side corner of the application. At the time of Walk-in-Selection Process, the candidate should produce valid self-attested photocopies of certificates and documents in support of educational qualification, experience, date of birth, and other documents in support of information submitted in the application form one recent passport size colour photograph.