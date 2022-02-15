IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday, February 14 released the IBPS PO admit card for interview round. To be noted that it is the final round for selection. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims and Mains exam are eligible to appear for interview round. Shortlisted candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets. The interview call letter can be downloaded from official website till March 3, 2022.

IBPS recently released the main exam result on February 10, 2022. The result will be available till February 16, 2022. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached.

IBPS PO interview admit card 2021: Here is how to download hall tickets

Shortlisted candidates should go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on IBPS Interview call letter link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the admit card and download it

Candidates are advised to take printout of admit card

Here is the direct link to check admit cards

Interview will be conducted by the Participating Banks at selected centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview are mentioned on the admit cards. Through this recruitment drive Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will fill a total of 4135 vacancies for the post of probationary officers. Minimum required eligibility was that candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Check important dates here