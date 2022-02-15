IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday, February 14 released the IBPS PO admit card for interview round. To be noted that it is the final round for selection. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims and Mains exam are eligible to appear for interview round. Shortlisted candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets. The interview call letter can be downloaded from official website till March 3, 2022.
IBPS recently released the main exam result on February 10, 2022. The result will be available till February 16, 2022. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached.
Interview will be conducted by the Participating Banks at selected centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview are mentioned on the admit cards. Through this recruitment drive Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will fill a total of 4135 vacancies for the post of probationary officers. Minimum required eligibility was that candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.