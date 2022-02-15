Last Updated:

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Tickets

IBPS PO interview admit card has been released on official website on February 14, 2022. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

IBPS PO

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday, February 14 released the IBPS PO admit card for interview round. To be noted that it is the final round for selection. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims and Mains exam are eligible to appear for interview round. Shortlisted candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets. The interview call letter can be downloaded from official website till March 3, 2022. 

IBPS recently released the main exam result on February 10, 2022. The result will be available till February 16, 2022. The direct link to download admit cards have also been attached.

IBPS PO interview admit card 2021: Here is how to download hall tickets

  • Shortlisted candidates should go to the official website of IBPS on ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, click on IBPS Interview call letter link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit
  • Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should check the admit card and download it
  • Candidates are advised to take printout of admit card 

Here is the direct link to check admit cards

Interview will be conducted by the Participating Banks at selected centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview are mentioned on the admit cards. Through this recruitment drive Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will fill a total of 4135 vacancies for the post of probationary officers. Minimum required eligibility was that candidates should have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Check important dates here

  • IBPS PO Interview admit cards have been released on February 14, 2022
  • The hall tickets can be downloaded till March 3, 2022
  • PO Mains result was released on February 10, 2022
  • Main result can be downloaded till February 16, 2022
  • PO Mains exam was conducted on January 22, 2022
  • IBPS PO Prelims 2021 exam scorecards were released on January 19, 2022
  • Prelims result was declared on January 13, 2022.
