IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021 Released: Here's Direct Link To Download

IBPS PO Main Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the PO Main Admit Card 2021. Candidates who are going to appear in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of IBPS-ibps.in. The entrance card will be available on the website till January 22, 2022. The main examination will be conducted on January 22, 2022.

IBPS PO Main Exam Pattern

The IBPS PO Main Examination will consist of objective-type questions.

The examination will carry 200 marks and will also have a descriptive test of 25 marks. There will be negative marking in the examination.

The duration of the examination will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.

To appear in the examination, candidates need to bring the call letter along with an authenticated/stamped call letter from the online prelims examination and identity proof.

To download the IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021 candidates must follow the below-given steps or use the direct link given here - IBPS PO Mains Admit Card 2021

IBPS PO Main admit card 2021: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the IBPS PO Main admit card candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads, " IBPS PO Main admit card".

Step 3: Automatically, a new page/tab would appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates must note that they need to carefully enter their log-in details.

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future needs.

