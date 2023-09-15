IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO recruitment 2023 can download their admit card from the website. The IBPS PO prelims exam admit card download link will be active till September 30.
IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 3049 vacancies for the post of probationary officer vacancies at participating banks under the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023).
Registration begins- August 1
Last date to register and modify application form - August 21
Last date to pay fees- August 21
Admit Card of pre-exam training to be released in - September 2023
Pre-exam training- September 2023
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card release- September
IBPS PO Prelims online exam- September or October
Result- October 2023
IBPS PO Main exam call letter- October/ November
IBPS PO Main exam- November 2023
IBPS PO Mains result- December 2023
Call letter for IBPS PO Interview- January/ February 2024
IBPS PO Interview- Jan/ Feb 2024
Provisional Allotmenr- April 2024
