IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 on its official website- ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the IBPS PO recruitment 2023 can download their admit card from the website. The IBPS PO prelims exam admit card download link will be active till September 30.

How to download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Key in the login details and click on submit.

Your IBPS PO admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 3049 vacancies for the post of probationary officer vacancies at participating banks under the Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023).

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Timeline and important dates

Registration begins- August 1

Last date to register and modify application form - August 21

Last date to pay fees- August 21

Admit Card of pre-exam training to be released in - September 2023

Pre-exam training- September 2023

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card release- September

IBPS PO Prelims online exam- September or October

Result- October 2023

IBPS PO Main exam call letter- October/ November

IBPS PO Main exam- November 2023

IBPS PO Mains result- December 2023

Call letter for IBPS PO Interview- January/ February 2024

IBPS PO Interview- Jan/ Feb 2024

Provisional Allotmenr- April 2024