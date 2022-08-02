Last Updated:

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Over 6K PO Posts; Check Vacancy Details

IBPS is inviting applications for over 6K PO and management trainee posts. The selection process, important dates, and application steps can be checked here.

Ruchika Kumari
IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting applications for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 posts will be filled. Candidates will be selected as Probationary Officers or Management Trainees. The recruitment link has been activated on August 2 and the deadline to apply will end on 22 August 2022. Candidates will have to apply on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates. Before registering online candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and follow the instructions mentioned therein."

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

  • The registration link has been activated on August 2, 2022
  • The deadline to register will end on August 22, 2022
  • Call letters for pre- exam training will be available for download on September/October 2022
  • Prelims online exam will be conducted in October, 2022
  • The main exam will be conducted in November 2022
  • Main exam result will be released in December 2022
  • Call letters for interview will be released in January/ February 2023
  • Conduct of interview in January/February 2023
  • Provisional Allotment will be done in April 2023

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

  • Education qualification: A Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognised University by Indian Govt or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.
  • Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive)

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

  • Step 1: Interested candidates should go to the official website: https://www.ibps.in/
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads 'Click here to apply online for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers'
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to click on 'Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers'
  • Step 4: Then they will have add 5 inputs namely basic info, photo and signature, details, preview, uploads and payment
  • Step 5: Complete the process and submit the form 
  • Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference 
