IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Over 6K PO Posts; Check Vacancy Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting applications for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 posts will be filled. Candidates will be selected as Probationary Officers or Management Trainees. The recruitment link has been activated on August 2 and the deadline to apply will end on 22 August 2022. Candidates will have to apply on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates. Before registering online candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and follow the instructions mentioned therein."

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

The registration link has been activated on August 2, 2022

The deadline to register will end on August 22, 2022

Call letters for pre- exam training will be available for download on September/October 2022

Prelims online exam will be conducted in October, 2022

The main exam will be conducted in November 2022

Main exam result will be released in December 2022

Call letters for interview will be released in January/ February 2023

Conduct of interview in January/February 2023

Provisional Allotment will be done in April 2023

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Education qualification: A Graduation Degree in any discipline from a recognised University by Indian Govt or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 30 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive)

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply online