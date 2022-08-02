IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Over 6K PO Posts; Check Vacancy Details

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/Representative
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is inviting applications for IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 posts will be filled. Candidates will be selected as Probationary Officers or Management Trainees. The recruitment link has been activated on August 2 and the deadline to apply will end on 22 August 2022. Candidates will have to apply on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in by following the steps mentioned below.
The official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates. Before registering online candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and follow the instructions mentioned therein."