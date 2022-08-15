IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Over 6K PO Posts To End Soon

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will soon be closing down the registration under IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 posts will be filled by IBPS. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee posts.
The recruitment or application link was activated on August 2, 2022. The last date to apply for posts will end on August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The application steps which has to be followed are mentioned below.
The official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates. Before registering online candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and follow the instructions mentioned therein."
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check important dates
- The application link has been activated on August 2, 2022
- Last date to apply is August 22, 2022
- Admit card for pre-exam training will be released in September/October 2022
- Prelims online exam will be conducted in October 2022
- The main exam will be conducted in November 2022
- The main exam result will be out in December 2022
- Hall tickets for interview will be released in January/ February 2023
- Interview will be conducted in January/February 2023
- Provisional allotment will be done in April 2023
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility details here
- Check education qualification details: Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University by Indian Govt or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.
- Check age limit here: Candidates should be aged between 20 to 30 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive)
IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website www.ibps.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'Click here to apply online for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers'
- Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another page
- Step 4: Then they will have to click on 'Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Recruitment of Probationary Officers'
- Step 5: Then they will have to add basic info, photo and signature, details, preview, uploads and payment
- Step 5: Complete the process and submit the form
- Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference