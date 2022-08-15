IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For Over 6K PO Posts To End Soon

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection will soon be closing down the registration under IBPS PO Recruitment 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,432 posts will be filled by IBPS. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for Probationary Officers or Management Trainee posts.

The recruitment or application link was activated on August 2, 2022. The last date to apply for posts will end on August 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The application steps which has to be followed are mentioned below.

The official notification reads, "Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates. Before registering online candidates are advised to read the detailed notification and follow the instructions mentioned therein."

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check important dates

The application link has been activated on August 2, 2022

Last date to apply is August 22, 2022

Admit card for pre-exam training will be released in September/October 2022

Prelims online exam will be conducted in October 2022

The main exam will be conducted in November 2022

The main exam result will be out in December 2022

Hall tickets for interview will be released in January/ February 2023

Interview will be conducted in January/February 2023

Provisional allotment will be done in April 2023

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Check eligibility details here

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University by Indian Govt or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Check age limit here: Candidates should be aged between 20 to 30 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1992 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both dates inclusive)

IBPS PO Recruitment 2022: Follow these steps to apply online